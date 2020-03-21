ZEE Entertainment appoints Piyush Pandey as an Independent Director

While the CCO worldwide and executive chairman, Ogilvy has been integrated, the board has accepted resignations of Aparajita Jain and Surender Singh.
The Board of ZEE Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL), during the meeting held today, appointed Ogilvy’s Piyush Pandey as an independent director based on the recommendation of Nomination & Remuneration Committee, with effect from March 24, 2020.
As the first advertising professional to be honoured with the national civilian award – ‘Padma Shri’, Pandey comes with a rich experience of over 37 years. He adds value to the board in providing strategic guidance to ZEEL in the area of creativity and content creation. In the rapidly evolving media and entertainment landscape, the company will be able to draw on his experience in advertising.
Speaking on his appointment, Punit Goenka, MD and CEO, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises, says, “I am elated to welcome Mr. Piyush Pandey on the Company’s Board. We all have experienced his creative work, which has directly touched our hearts. His sharp acumen and creative approach will help us immensely in driving the Company to its desired goals. On behalf of the entire management of the Company I welcome him aboard and look forward to working with him along with other esteemed members of our Board. In line with our commitment to further strengthen the Board, we aim to move swiftly with the help of our consultant to appoint additional Directors with diverse experience.”
Piyush Pandey, chief creative officer worldwide and executive chairman, Ogilvy adds, “I am delighted to join the Board of ZEE Entertainment Enterprises, a pioneering company which has contributed immensely to the media and entertainment Industry in India. Content creation as a process aims at multiple platforms in today’s era and it would be my pleasure to contribute to ZEE’s journey of entertaining the world.”
In the said meeting, the board also accepted the resignations of Aparajita Jain and Surender Singh.