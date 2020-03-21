ZEE Entertainment appoints Piyush Pandey as an Independent Director

Speaking on his appointment, Punit Goenka, MD and CEO, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises, says, “I am elated to welcome Mr. Piyush Pandey on the Company’s Board. We all have experienced his creative work, which has directly touched our hearts. His sharp acumen and creative approach will help us immensely in driving the Company to its desired goals. On behalf of the entire management of the Company I welcome him aboard and look forward to working with him along with other esteemed members of our Board. In line with our commitment to further strengthen the Board, we aim to move swiftly with the help of our consultant to appoint additional Directors with diverse experience.”