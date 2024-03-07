Zee Media Corporation appoints Pankaj Rai as new business head – WION & Zee Business

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Zee Media Corporation Limited has announced Pankaj Rai as the new business head – WION & Zee Business. Pankaj brings over 15 years of extensive experience spanning the realms of broadcast and digital media. Throughout his career, he has overseen revenue portfolios in both sectors.
Before joining Zee Media, he served as the national head for The Q. Prior to that, he held a significant role at Zee Entertainment for more than a decade, managing revenue portfolios for ZEEL's flagship channels such as Zee TV, Zee Cinema, and Zee Bollywood in the North and East regions.