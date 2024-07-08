Zee's Amarpreet Singh Saini joins IN10 Media Network

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Singh was the chief channel officer of Bhojpuri at Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL).
IN10 Media Network has onboarded Amarpreet Singh Saini as its vice president of content and strategy for their Bhojpuri offering Filamchi Bhojpuri. Saini announced his appointment via a LinkedIn post.
Prior to joining IN10 Media Network, Saini has worked with Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited for eight years, where he held the position of chief channel officer of Bhojpuri.