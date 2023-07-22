By afaqs! news bureau
People Spotting

Zenith’s Ramsai Panchapakesan quits

He was the Sr. vice president & national head - integrated media buying at the company.

Ramsai Panchapakesan has parted ways with Zenith, the media arm of Publicis Groupe. He held the position of Sr. vice president & national head of integrated media buying. 

Panchapakesan took to LinkedIn to announce his departure, in a farewell post dedicated to the company and his colleagues.

He joined Zenith in 2020, and has worked with the company for a little over three years. 

Previously, Panchapakesan also worked with companies like mSix, Mindshare, and TV Today.

ZenithPublicis GroupeRamsai Panchapakesan