Zenith’s Ramsai Panchapakesan quits

Ramsai Panchapakesan has parted ways with Zenith, the media arm of Publicis Groupe. He held the position of Sr. vice president & national head of integrated media buying.
Panchapakesan took to LinkedIn to announce his departure, in a farewell post dedicated to the company and his colleagues.
He joined Zenith in 2020, and has worked with the company for a little over three years.
Previously, Panchapakesan also worked with companies like mSix, Mindshare, and TV Today.