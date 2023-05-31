Zepto announces key leadership elevations

Aadit Palicha, co-founder and CEO, Zepto, shares, “Through best-in-class execution over the past 12 months, Zepto has multiplied its business by 4X and turned dozens of dark stores fully profitable. Vinay, Viral, and Vikas have been instrumental in delivering this exceptional performance, which is why these elevations are truly well-deserved. With a leadership team as strong as the one we have today, I am confident that we will build Zepto into a generational public company within 2-3 years.”