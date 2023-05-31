Zepto announces key leadership elevations

Vinay Dhanani is now President - Supply Chain and Category, Vikas Sharma has been elevated as COO, and Viral Jhaveri is taking on an expanded role as CGO.
India’s fastest-growing online grocery company, announced key leadership elevations in line with its vision of building a profitable public company in the next 2-3 years.
Aadit Palicha, co-founder and CEO, Zepto, shares, “Through best-in-class execution over the past 12 months, Zepto has multiplied its business by 4X and turned dozens of dark stores fully profitable. Vinay, Viral, and Vikas have been instrumental in delivering this exceptional performance, which is why these elevations are truly well-deserved. With a leadership team as strong as the one we have today, I am confident that we will build Zepto into a generational public company within 2-3 years.”
With 15 years of supply chain experience in companies like Flipkart and ITC, Vinay Dhanani joined Zepto as its Chief Operating Officer on Day 1. Through his detail-oriented and disciplined approach, he led the Operations and Supply Chain team to achieve unprecedented milestones in unit economics and customer experience. Now, as President - Supply Chain and Category, Vinay is adding the charter of Category Excellence to his role - integrating the buy-side and sell-side category teams under his leadership.