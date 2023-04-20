Zubin Dubash quits Shemaroo Entertainment

He has been with the company for over six years.
Zubin Dubash, COO of ShemarooMe & Digital Business, has quit, sources close to the development revealed.
Dubash has been with the company for over six years. He was responsible for building and scaling the digital roadmap of the company, with specific focus on OTT, YouTube, and Facebook. He built ShemarooMe, the network's OTT offering.
His LinkedIn profile mentions that he has helped in building partnerships with over 150+ monetization and distribution partners, in India and globally. "Rescripted Shemaroo’s YouTube Story – multiplied YouTube traffic 4 times to 4 billion monthly views, growing revenue by 400% to a double-digit million-dollar business.Led Shemaroo to a seat on Facebook’s list of top strategic content partners. Grew revenues by 300% to a profitable, multi-million-dollar business with healthy margins," Dubash mentions.
With almost three decades of work experience, he has worked with companies like AppsDaily, Tata Docomo, You Broadband India, Vodafone and Microsoft.