"Brand purpose is all about commitment; people can see through bullshit": Saad Khan, FCB Ulka

What are the top 3 ways in which the Indian consumer has changed? And, how will these changes affect the way brand managers will sell to them (the consumers) in the days ahead?

Enough has been written about the changing Indian consumer. From their anxieties to the need for togetherness, from pragmatism to looking for simpler joys of life. All these are behavioural symptoms of one mother cause. Vulnerability.

The Icarus has fallen. The audacity of mankind has come crumbling down in a snap. For the first time, mankind is feeling inadequate. The stereotypical man, chasing his dreams, climbing up the ladder of success, taking a bow at each step to a clapping audience has been challenged. The tough armour of I-can-take-on-the-world confidence is not so tough anymore.

He is not a consumer. He is more human now. Humbler. More kind.

Marketers need to rethink how they look at him. It’s not the superficial membrane that needs to be addressed; it is the deeper core of vulnerability that needs comfort.

Words like aspirational, confident, success. The meanings of these words have to be rewritten, redefined. The shining brass trumpets need to change to something that is empathetic, reassuring and placates the fear, rather than fuel fancy.