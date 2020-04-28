"Brands should avoid 'class participation' for the sake of it": Rasika Fernandes, McCann

What are the top 3 ways in which you feel the Indian consumer has changed? And how do you see these changes affecting the way brand managers will sell to them in the days ahead?

1. We’ve always adjusted and accepted less than ideal hygiene standards. That’s obviously changed now and brands, especially those in the food business are going to have to reassure people on that front continuously.

2. People are spending more time online, doing things they had never done before, be it working, learning, socialising or purchasing. It’s an opportunity for brands to reimagine communications, engagement and commerce.

3. Having spent so much time at home, there’s a renewed appreciation for the home and the comfort and little joys it sparks. Brands will try and leverage this ‘home-coming’ and help people create meaningful experiences at home.