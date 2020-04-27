"Cutting marketing budgets would be foolish": Ekta Relan, Mullen Lintas

What are the top three ways in which you feel the Indian consumer has changed? And how do you see these changes affecting the way brand managers will sell to them in the days ahead?

The needs and wants will be fundamentally the same, however there is a big change in the way people are fulfilling them. For example, the need for entertainment will continue to be there but there is an increase in streaming. Similarly, with e-commerce. Things like online shopping, e-payments, laundry or salon service at home, which were earlier largely seen as convenience or value will now have a new meaning in life. Another change is the realisation of the need for health. So we will see a lot of brands and companies strengthening their promise to give better health, now, be it a FMCG health product, a health menu or health insurance product.