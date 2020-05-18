"Don't go silent, don't indulge in tokenism": Ankit Singh, Leo Burnett

If there ’ s one piece of advice you could give all brand marketers now, what would that be?

The way the pandemic has turned the markets upside down, marketers would need much more than one advice to tide over (the crisis). I have three inter-related strategic principles.

First, don’t go silent. A brand invests years to forge a close relationship with the consumer – a relationship of being a friend, mentor, caregiver, partner, saviour, etc. Difficult times are the true test of any relationship. This is the time when a brand needs to stand up for its consumers, comfort them and do everything possible to help them navigate the tough times. The longer a brand is out of sight during challenging times, the longer it will take to rebound.

Second, do not indulge in tokenism. People know that they need to stay indoors. Your brand being the hundredth brand telling them ‘stay home, stay safe’ won’t help them in any manner. When you act, act with compassion and add genuine value to people’s lives.

Finally, act swiftly. When you identify a relevant brand opportunity, don’t wait. Speed is everything. The reality is changing every day. What’s true today won’t be relevant tomorrow. Don’t waste time to find all the answers. No one has perfect answers. Just ask simple questions: Am I adding real value to people’s lives? Do I have the equity and credentials to deliver that value? If you have answers to these questions, act.