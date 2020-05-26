"Memories are short; revenge-shopping is a likely reality": Sunit Khot, Network Advertising

The entire population of the world today seems to be at a crossroads where nobody can actually predict the way the future is likely to unfold. At one end, it could spiral downward into a long-drawn-out recession, or it could bounce back in a manner that could surprise everyone. What’s more, a rude shock like COVID-19 is actually a wake-up call for the entire human race to take a step back, and figure out our actions and their consequences.

Going forward, it is likely that there will be a shift from mindless consumption to mindful consumption. Brand marketers will have to take this reality on board, and responsible citizens may even need to nudge it along the way. Doing so will help brands and marketers gain traction with consumers, who are reeling under uncertainty. Taking a higher stance for the brand will increasingly be a good thing to do, and a necessary one.