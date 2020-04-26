"Premium sedans, SUVs might have to wait, but regular models might see faster recovery"

All products where the decision to buy can be postponed, or a substitute that might perform the same function, are going to have a longer lead, time in terms of recovery. Automobiles, for instance (four-wheelers), will take a while to recover. Though within the category, people might not buy what they were really aspiring for, but settle for something less, since individual cars will become a need versus public transport. Two-wheelers, for instance, might pick up in sales in order to avoid travelling by public transport. Auto financing, therefore, might get a boost due to this, and also falling interest rates. So, to rephrase, perhaps, premium sedans and SUVs might have to wait, but regular models might see faster recovery.