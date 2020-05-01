"Social distancing is here to stay and will expedite newer, healthier social rituals": Amit Kekre, DDB Mudra Group

What are the top 3 ways in which the Indian consumer has changed? And, how will these changes affect the way brand managers will sell to them (the consumers) in the days ahead?

The rise and rise of togetherness: India is traditionally a collectivist society – a virtue that, perhaps, wasn’t considered glamorous by most new age, youth brands romancing the notion of individuality. In the wake of COVID-19, the way people, regardless of age, gender, geography and class, have come together with ingenious ways of reaching out to each other – through technology, apps, random (and delightfully creative) acts of sharing, has made the virtue of togetherness paramount. These are the times when the virtue of self-serving individuality can be seen losing sheen, and can redeem itself if it is in the service of others.

Respect for space: Indians don’t have an understanding of personal space. The local trains of Mumbai best embody this. It’s ‘normal’ for us to be in each other’s faces, literally. A queue in India often looks more like a swarm. COVID-19 has changed that. Social distancing is here to stay and it will expedite newer, healthier (and much required!) social rituals – where people will need, nay, and demand physical distance from each other. How are businesses going to respond to this? From making sure that their physical retail environment offers space to adopting digital solutions that enable the same – retailers and marketers need to prepare for this reality.

Retro revival: From successful reruns of 1980s Doordarshan programming to 'Mahabharat' on Hotstar, from virtual college reunions to ‘Bingo’ games customised to your nostalgic days. With the world standing at the juncture of uncertainty, and at the same time, certainly different future, people have not just found refuge, but have re-appreciated the reassurance of age-old virtues of a bygone era. In the near future, there will be a likely resurgence of the classical over the contemporary – in the products and experiences people seek. It is quite possible that, at least in the short-term, the future will be seductively retro.