"The meaning of the word 'essentials' is changing": Arun Raman, GREY Group

What are the top 3 ways in which the Indian consumer has changed? And, how will these changes affect the way brand managers will sell to them (the consumers) in the days ahead?

Again, ‘changed’ is a definitive word. A past tense, if you may. We are living in a continuously evolving environment. The present is changing. We must keep track of what is changing on a daily loop. For instance, families are changing. See how quintessential authority figures at home are doing ‘chores’. They aren’t that frightful anymore, are they? A sense of egalitarianism is coming into homes, communities, societies, and even the nation. This is changing the way we look at relevant insights for our brands. Will this continue? We have to keep tracking this.

The meaning of the word 'essentials' is changing. Now not just food and groceries, but even mobile chargers and nightwear have become essentials. I am seeing how Maslow’s hierarchy is slowly getting redefined by people-under-lockdown. Will it remain changed post lockdown, or will we revert to our previous needs-wants-desires... only time will tell. We have to keep tracking this.