“Call to action messaging in Q1, brand strengthening in Q2...”

Will your market behave the way it was before the lockdown or will there be subtle changes? What do you surmise those changes will be?

We are currently facing an unprecedented global crisis and it wouldn’t be right to expect the market to stay the same after the lockdown. As cost-saving initiatives become more rigorous, there would be substantial reductions in marketing budgets and there will continue to be cut over the next two quarters. Campaigns with high production costs will be avoided and print mediums will see cutbacks at least till the first quarter. As a result, targeted marketing can emerge as a new trend in the market with digital platforms taking the centre stage. Brands will be creating maximum impact by focusing on creative digital messaging- enhancing shelf life and the outreach of the message.