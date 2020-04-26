"Consumer inertia has become a thing of yesterday": Kellogg's Sumit Mathur

Once the lockdown is lifted, what will be your big priority/ies?

During such unprecedented times, my mantra is to hope for the best, but prepare for the worst. While a lot is being done externally to speed up economic recovery post lockdown, our focus is to drive greater consumer intimacy through e-connects that help in foreseeing changes in the consumer landscape in the coming months. With an objective of thriving in the new normal, we have listed down our priorities broadly in three areas:

1) How can Kellogg’s be the trusted essential in uncertain times when consumers are looking for nutrition and value?

2) How do we significantly reduce organisational complexity and refocus resource allocations around what’s critical?

3) How do we predict and be agile around a consumer/shopper/channel landscape that might see significant transformation?