"It's time to recalibrate thinking, budgets, advertising": Shashank Srivastava, ED, Maruti Suzuki India

In the auto industry, most enquiries are generated when a customer walks into a store. Enquiries through the digital route had already been high, fortunately. But now, the enquiries that are generated by showroom walk-ins have disappeared, and are happening on the digital medium. People interested in purchasing a car are going through the only available route right now – which is digital. We did not anticipate COVID-19 would affect us like this... The enquiry generation numbers through digital used to be around four per cent 2-3 years back, and now, we’re at 12-14 per cent.

Thanks to the lockdown, we’ve recorded around 40 per cent increase in digital enquiries, since customers are using our hyper-local enquiry management system… It’s giving us good dividends in the current scenario. We have reduced our marketing spends on ATL. We’ve reduced the amount we spend on digital. We’ve halted our spends on print, since newspaper circulation and distribution has reduced. In any case, until last year, our digital spend was 35-36 per cent. It was only 10-12 per cent a few years back… The trend was already there, but it’s been accelerated, since media consumption is now majorly happening on the digital route.

TV viewership would have gone up since the lockdown began, but we have withdrawn from that medium, as of now, for a different reason. Some of the vehicles that we were planning to launch, like the S-Cross or the new Dzire (and some CNG campaigns), have been deferred because the availability of the vehicles itself is a problem now, due to the lockdown.

When it came to media properties also, there has been deferment. We’re referring to properties such as Khatron Ke Khiladi and IPL – we’d invested a huge amount (here). In fact, it looks like some of these events might be cancelled – although, we hope that’s not the case.

We have to recalibrate our thinking about consumer choices and how they consume media, since that is changing, and we have to re-draw our advertising plans, accordingly.

We have a situation, because of the lockdown, where our overall business will be affected. There is no retail sales in this period, and when businesses do open up again, there will not be immediate sales. In any case, the auto industry had a problem the whole of last year. So, this might be a good time to redraw the budgets, and we are now looking at what reductions in the budget we can bring about. There might be a reduction in overall budget allotted for the advertising sector. So, we have to use the budgeted resources judiciously.