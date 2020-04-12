"Marketing communication should be empathetic to the changes in the new reality"

So, what should be a marketer's top three big priorities once the lockdown is lifted? We asked this to Puneet Das, vice president marketing - beverages India at Tata Consumer Products. He says that these should be:

a) How do we continue to protect our teams and customers from this virus, even after the lockdown is lifted?

b) How do we quickly adapt to the changing reality, and change in consumer behaviour post lockdown?

c) How do we continue to leverage technology to drive better consumer experiences?