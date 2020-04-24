“People are missing the experience of visiting a cinema”: Kapil Agarwal, UFO Moviez

What happens is that the content owners, depending on the scale of the movie, ask for an advance. So, to get the digital rights for a week, you will have to pay an advance of Rs 1.5 lakh-Rs 4 lakh. And then, you will get the license to screen the movie at your cinema. Now after being out of business for more than six months, nobody will have the money to pay advance. And, content owners will be reluctant to give rights without an advance because there is no clarity on whether they will get returns. Because we have the technology, we can ask the producer to give license for a day and we can collect money from the cinemas on a daily basis, or per show basis. So, you will pay me one day, I will give you the right for that day and then after you have collected the money, you will transfer it to me and I will give you the right to screen for another day. I think this is the time for the next level of innovation.