"People, distributors might be more inclined towards digital enablement"

Once the lockdown is lifted, what will be your top 3 big priorities?

After the lockdown is lifted, we will see some short-term changes in the way business is conducted, but I don’t believe the underlying priority will change for us. We will continue to focus on protecting dreams and aspirations of our stakeholders – customers, employees and distributors.

The immediate three factors we will focus on are:

a. Restoring confidence of our customers, who have become highly risk-averse, and are feeling anxious and vulnerable right now.

b. Support our distributors in their growth and customer outreach.

c. Facilitate engagement within employees and create a platform for appreciation for their wholehearted support in this transition.