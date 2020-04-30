"Some people will go back to the good old days of just turning up at a store, not taking or expecting any precautions"

Will your market behave the way it was before the lockdown, or will there be subtle changes?

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the very psyche of the human race. Nothing will be the same... I foresee three kinds of behaviour:

a. Some people will want to shop from the comfort of their homes.

b. Some will want to visit the stores, but be very sure that there is no crowding and all steps are being taken to maintain hygiene before they enter.

c. And finally, some people will want to go back to the good old days of just turning up at a store, not taking any precautions themselves, nor expecting any from the retailer.

At Croma, we are gearing up to serve the first two types and to protect these two from the risks posed by the third. We expect heightened demand in two categories:

(1) Products that make the home more comfortable – from convenience gadgets like dishwashers and robotic vacuum cleaners to entertainment gadgets like TVs, gaming consoles and music systems.

(2) Products that help us be more productive – laptops, printers, WiFi routers, etc. We also expect people to prefer buy-now-pay-later options, given the current environment of constrained liquidity.