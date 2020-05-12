“Tier II, IV markets not as impacted as Tier I, metro markets”: Sunil Narula, Panasonic Life Solutions

March is a very critical month for us because that’s when we have our annual sales closing. We were badly impacted, both in terms of top line and bottom line figures. In the last 10 days, we’ve lost almost Rs 260 crore worth of sales. That’s how the seasonality of it is, and how businesses like ours are structured. A lot of our sales depends on the demand in the last 10 days of the month. Our sales in April were zero, because of the lockdown. All physical stores, markets, everything was shut, and there was no economic activity. However, around April 28/29, when lockdown restrictions were slightly relaxed, we started seeing a bit of movement in the market.

Slowly, we’re seeing things limping back to normalcy. Our brand is deep-rooted in Tier II and IV markets. These smaller markets have been impacted, but not as much as the metros and Tier I markets. Business activities are continuing in smaller markets. This has resulted in the business undergoing some level of resurrection. We’re seeing sales and market movement in places like Bihar, UP, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and so on.

People who began their house renovation pre-lockdown have to find ways to finish the work, because it’s very difficult to live in a half-finished house, with wires hanging out or without fans installed. With the relaxation in lockdown norms, the core work has resumed, and it’s reflected in the fact that shopkeepers and dealers have started selling their stock again. In upcountry markets like UP and Bihar, some bit of government and construction work has started, and that has also resulted in the supply figures going up.

The other important thing that has happened is the resumption of fan sales, since it’s the summer season right now. Unlike an air conditioner or a cooler, a fan is actually a necessity right now. Shops selling fans were allowed to open up their doors and that has helped get our sales in place.