“Will focus on virtual jewellery try-ons and investment in gold”: Titan’s Ranjani Krishnaswamy

This pandemic is quite unprecedented. It is shaping a lot of our lives, lifestyles and priorities now. Its impact will be observed even post lockdown, and it's very important for us, as marketers, to recognise that this is going to be the new reality. Our priorities once the lockdown is lifted will be centred on building consumer confidence. The top priority in that direction will be consumer safety and reassurance (to the consumer) that we’re going to provide the safest shopping experience to them.

Sanitisation measures will be undertaken at the stores. Each of the 68 stores, out of the 320 across India, that are now open, is following the standards of sanitisation and hygiene. Each member of the staff is being trained to serve customers, and also avoid any kind of physical contact.

We are going to create jewellery shopping experience for customers, which is as contactless as possible, with initiatives like video calling, live assistance chat, try at home features, virtual try-ons, etc.

We will also focus on conversations around investment in gold. We will also adhere to the new habits that the consumers are adopting, and also focus on where the demand is emerging.