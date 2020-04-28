With savings a priority, “there might be some shifts towards downtrading”: Rashi Goel, Nestlé

Will your market behave the way it was before lockdown, or will there be subtle changes?

Presumably, there will be changes in consumer behaviour. Eating out will still be constrained, so, consumers will look for more interesting ways to make delicious restaurant-like food at home. Since many urban households have been cooking on their own, the quest for more convenient products that reduce time may increase, even after we return to normalcy. Some trends that might deepen include seeking variety at home, and combating boredom at the dinner table.

Focus on health and nutrition, and preventive healthy habits may increase. Since the prediction is that consumers will prioritise saving, there might be some shifts towards downtrading. In food and beverages (sector), the ask for good quality, proven brands and products may increase more than ever before.