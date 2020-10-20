“Alcobev e-commerce got a great start, but it’s going to be a long journey”: Anmol Gill, Bacardi India

Gill mentions that online ordering is catching up well in the smaller markets too, especially in towns like Bhubaneswar, etc. “However, e-commerce in alcobev in India is going to be a long journey. It is great that we have started. Every state has its own regulations. Also, e-commerce has a lot to do with inventory. The partners have to set that up, and also match government regulations. I am absolutely positive that it will work out.”