"Restaurants in residential areas are seeing takeaways as people step out for chores": Neha, Pizza Hut India

The rules of lockdown are varied across markets. How has it impacted ordering habits?

The lockdown timings have made a difference in the ordering times. In some states, we are required to shut down by 9 p.m. and we have to take our last orders by 8-8.15 p.m. That's pretty early for an Indian.

Dinner continues to be our biggest share, but the entire snack period (post-lunch, 3-7 p.m.) has picked up because of the timing. People know that stores won't be open so they were ordering early. We've also seen instances of families (who are now together) using evenings to spend time together. Pizzas are a great complement to that.

In markets like Chennai, which has weekend lockdowns, people start planning shoulder dates, i.e., Friday and Monday as a weekend. The peaks on Friday and Monday are making up for the weekend loss.

We were curious to see how celebration days like Independence Day/Rakshabandhan that see high comsumption in restaurants, fared in the COVID scenario. They continue to cause spikes, even for our delivery business. Independence Day, this year, clocked a higher number than last year. These days still hold the same significance (a bit more, even) with people at home.

We are working on products and value deals that are designed for group occasions. We are also expecting delivery to pick up even more during the festive season.