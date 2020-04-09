"Advertising sufficiency allows for robust consumer sentiment"

What, in your view, was your agency's best campaign of 2019? What about it impressed you?

Our campaign for Renault ‘Triber’, for which we used the ‘demonstration’ route to bring the brand to life, stands out. Equipped with the insight that almost every household owns a television set and most families end the day watching their favourite shows, the creative idea was to capitalise on this popular mass entertainment space, through daily soaps and high-impact shows.

The scripts were meticulously prepared, and the storylines and protagonists of the shows were identified bearing in mind the product offering and target audience. The project gathered pace as these daily soaps were used to map the entire consumer journey, from awareness to consideration to purchase.

The high-impact shows helped create immediate awareness, and our spatial demonstrations highlighted the product as the living embodiment of space, modularity and flexibility.

To create buzz through print – historically, the most powerful medium for the automobile category – we explored an industry-first format of integrating the masthead in leading dailies. For example, a flap on the front page of The Times of India newspaper made consumers read the masthead as ‘TRIBER of India’. Additionally, large format ads were splashed across the front pages of leading publications.