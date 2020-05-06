“Agencies that embrace automation and streamline data will benefit”

What, in your view, was your agency's best campaign of 2019? What about it impressed you?

It was our ‘Ask Nestlé’ campaign, India’s first corporate nutritional counselling brand campaign, led by an AI-based chatbot on the Google Home system. This application was built using rich first-party data that informed Nestlé about the nutritional needs of its customers, which were answered in real time. The objective was to strengthen Nestlé’s credentials as a leading nutrition, health and wellness company, by helping parents choose the right meal plan for their children.

There are about 2,00,000 searches happening around nutrition in India every day. ‘Ask Nestlé’ came as a digital rostrum for anxious mothers. It was launched on kids channels on TV, to ensure mass reach. In print, we used a creative that talked to parents with kids. We also used the biggest reach platform on digital – the YouTube masthead. The acquisition and remarketing strategy included online parenting platforms.