"An emerging trend is the birth of the 'Integrated Planner'"

From a media spend perspective, which product groups do you suppose will be most affected by the economic slowdown that has crept up on us - and least?

I would say any high involvement category, where the average cheque size required to fulfil the purchase is large, has been affected by this slowdown. So, categories like auto, real estate, luxury goods, etc. are among the ones affected. On the other hand, categories like FMCG (with GST rationalisation), online companies (with new startups and funding), and education (fuelled by the aspirations of the middle class), are the ones driving growth.