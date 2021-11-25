As more women tune in to watch cricket, FMCG advertising on the sport will rise: Zenith India's Jai Lala

A few years back we would see categories like automobiles leading the spends. But now we see more new-age digital categories. Which are the categories more keen on investing in cricket? Are they different for television and OTT and what are the factors driving these decisions?

Earlier the largest spenders on cricket were the likes of Pepsi, Coke and all and then it were the telecom and mobile phones brands, etc. Now we are seeing the new age brands from categories like FinTech and EduTech getting onto this whole bandwagon of cricket. Essentially, it all boils down to the target audience. So if the target audience is male and youth, then it becomes very attractive for these brands. The edutech and and the FinTech brands have been highly skewed towards OTT when it comes to cricket. We've seen a large number of brands from this category advertising, but the skew is largely towards OTT.