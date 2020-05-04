"Connected TV has the potential to become a trend"

An economic slowdown impacts most categories. However, depending on the cause of the slowdown, impact varies by category. Typically, in the context of urban consumption, a slowdown impacts discretionary spending, whereas in the case of rural consumption, it impacts the staples. For instance, following the NBFC crisis in 2018, the first sectors to get impacted were the ones with higher reliance on financing, whereas the impact on other categories was witnessed much later.

This is in contrast to what we saw during demonetisation, where the impact was seen across categories with an exception of online/mobile payments, which saw a spike as usage surged. The same principle would apply in any such situation.