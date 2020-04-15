"Fraud is always going to be a cat and mouse game"

What, in your view, was your agency's best campaign of 2019? What about it impressed you?

One is the ongoing Myntra campaign, which is not a ‘campaign’ in the traditional sense. We created content and produced a reality show with Myntra, in which designers competed with each other to create new looks and styles, that were then amplified by influencers. This campaign used content to engage with consumers, as opposed to traditional forms of advertising. Similarly, the ‘Big Billion Days’ campaign for Flipkart was supremely successful.

From the P&G portfolio, Ariel’s ‘Share the Load’ campaign made waves. In fact, we’re seeing that grow into a bigger theme. It’s an example of a campaign that’s changing and creating culture.