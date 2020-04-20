From a media spend perspective, which product groups do you suppose will be most affected by the economic slowdown that has crept up on us - and least?

I call it ‘economic correction’, not a slowdown. You can’t generalise anything. Some categories, which are not necessities, will get deferred in terms of purchase. Few things were ballooned and projected, but now we are seeing real numbers. As in the past, we will find smarter solutions to this temporary phase, which will pass soon. Only one word of caution – clients and agencies should not panic and adopt short term, tactical, sales-led activities at the cost of long term brand equities.