"I want clients to involve outdoor agencies at the stage of annual planning"

It’s difficult to pick one, but I will take the liberty of mentioning our Vodafone Idea ‘Clean Air’ campaign in UP, which was done post-Diwali. It was done at the right time, when the pollution in North India was a hot, highly debated topic. The work garnered immense media coverage. The second campaign I’ll name is our Gandhi Jayanti campaign for Tata Salt. It was a very engaging campaign that connected with people and questioned those who walk regularly on MG Road whether or not they really follow Bapu’s path and teachings.