“I wish clients would set joint KPIs and work collaboratively”

What, in your view, was your agency’s best campaign of 2019? What about it impressed you?

The 60-year Fevicol campaign was one of the most memorable ones because of the way we approached it from a media point of view. We had long duration 90 second and 60 second ad films. Digital platforms were used innovatively and effectively. We showcased the ad films as OTT content rather than as advertising. The click through rates, performance and post campaign results surpassed our expectations.