"Media agencies have been elevated to consultancies today"

What, in your view, was your agency's best campaign of 2019? What about it impressed you?

2019 was a stellar year for IPG Mediabrands India and its agencies – Lodestar UM, Initiative, Interactive Avenues and Rapport. It’s difficult to choose one campaign. In 2019, we created a Guinness world record with our campaign for Too Yumm! at Ardh Kumbh Mela; the account is handled by Initiative and Rapport. Initiative also launched Mission Paani for Reckitt Benckiser; it’s a campaign close to my heart. The agency continues to do well on the Amazon business, which we have been handling since its launch in India.

I am proud of the work Lodestar UM is doing for Samsung, Spotify, Amul, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Johnson & Johnson and so on. Interactive Avenues won the IAMAI Agency of the Year award for the sixth consecutive time. As a network, in 2019, we won 42 gold, 39 silver and 38 bronze awards.