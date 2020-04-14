"Media agency business margins will continue to be a concern"

Rural consumers strive to purchase branded, high quality products. India’s rural consumer markets are expected to grow faster than urban consumer markets. Various studies and reports clearly show that rural consumers are evolving towards a broader notion of ‘value’, which is essentially a combination of price, utility, aestheticsand features. This hasn’t happened by chance; it’s the result of the conscious effort taken by the Government of India toimprove the infrastructure in rural areas. Consequently, there’s more movement of goods and services across these regions, which, in turn, improves the earning potential of people in rural areas. As a result, consumption increases.