"Most brands tend to view ad fraud through the lens of fear"

There are quite a few trends to watch out for in 2020. Many things are dynamic today, irrespective of the medium. We will see some significant changes. One trend we're seeing for sure is the utility of content. It's interesting to see how brands can co-exist by creating powerful engagement; I believe that's one area where a substantial amount of power lies, if you can crack it. Multiple content creators are available in the market right now, so, we see opportunities there.

This is not exactly a trend, but outcome-based, data-led marketing is also very interesting. It has become the norm for us. Usually, there are multiple sources of data. It comes down to how we marry this data into the entire consumer journey, through the purchase funnel.

Actually, the way the entire digital space is evolving is exciting. There's an e-commerce aspect coming up, a performance aspect coming up, an influencer aspect coming up... it's a very exciting time. The challenge lies in getting the most out of the creative assets that we have for our brands.

It's not about agitation or intimidation… no trend intimidates me as such because we're now used to working this way. Every trend comes with its own learning. Even if it's a speed breaker for a campaign we're working on, it's still a learning experience.