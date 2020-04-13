"On TV we're still planning on the basis of extrapolated data"

Something we have to start preparing foris a time when Google – and everybody else – stops all third-party cookie data. Digital has always been about measurement and being able to track audiences across all the environments, except a few walled gardens. The third-party cookie is obviously one way to do it. Without cookies, advertisers will be forced to re-think their digital strategies, and so will we.

Hence, first-party data will become all the more critical. If clients have not invested in first-party data, tracking the consumer and her journey is going to be difficult. At the same time, agencies need to have the capabilities to consult with their clients on how they can get this first-party data pool together.