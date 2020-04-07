If the last couple of years have been about video, the next big wave is voice – be it in a new smartphone, gadget or in an AI-enabled avatar. PHD’s book Sentience had projected that voice-enabled assistants will permeate our lives in multiple ways by 2020. And today, our homes are being Alexa-fied/Google-fied/Siri-fied. Just as Millennials and Gen-Z can’t imagine a world without mobile phones, people born in this decade won’t understand a world without voice-commanded devices.

My seven-year-old daughter thinks nothing of talking to the search bar in her tablet to find the video she wants to watch, or telling Alexa to play a song she wants to dance to, or discovering that she can listen to bedtime stories at her command, or telling Miko to help out with her homework. A whole generation is growing up talking to machines and gadgets as naturally and comfortably as they talk to human beings. So the questions for marketers are: How will my brand talk to consumers? Am I ready to leverage this?