We can see the shift to personalised experiences all around us. Behaviour towards entertainment is changing fast. People are increasingly creating their own media menus and are rejecting the bundles of channels their cable operators are selling to them. Instead, they’re constructing their own ad-hoc bundles comprising various OTT players and are consuming it at their own pace. This great unbundling is happening at a pace much faster than anyone expected. This will definitely excite media agencies in the year to come.