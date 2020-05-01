"Programmatic is growing fast in India, but not fast enough"

From a media spend perspective, which product groups do you suppose will be most affected by the economic slowdown that has crept up on us - and least?

As stated in the GroupM report, we are forecasting about 10.7 per cent growth for media in 2020. This makes India the fastest growing large media market in the world. Obviously, this will be impacted by factors like the corona virus which came up after we published our data.

Real estate is one sector that has definitely slowed down. As far as auto is concerned, well, though it has been in the news for being down, I think it will certainly grow again, given the emphasis on electric vehicles. In fact, automobile companies that have come up with electrical vehicles will be advertising a lot more. Another factor that will help the sector grow is related to the BS-VI pollution certificate.