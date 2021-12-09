“Returns are much better in associating with regional shows than national shows”: Madison’s Dinesh Singh Rathore

There is fragmentation. Today every channel has big shows and everyone is trying to come up with new innovative content. There are four or five shows which are the mainstay for all of the channels. Earlier, one season would be around 12-13 weeks or even shorter. But now, because it brings them a lot of audiences and gives them loyalty, that stickiness gives them better ratings. All the channels try to expand that viewership and continue to engage with that audience over a longer period of time. KBC goes on for 15-16 weeks and if the viewership continues, they dont mind extending it further, subject to availability of the celebrities that are associated with it. Similarly with singing and dancing shows, they cut off elimination in between, bringing in a twist or a new element to make it more interesting. They do all this so that they don't lose the audience to another channel.

In terms of absolute ratings, yes, they are delivering around 1.5 or 1.8. But we have to look at it in terms of the reach and the value ads that the channel gives the advertiser. It's a win-win for both. For example, the amount of integration and contests they would have done. Like on KBC they engage with the audience by ‘Play Along’.