"Spending has not really dropped, but is now rationalised"

In the next 12 months, the solution to the digital ad fraud menace will come from...

The digital ad ecosystem has multiple players with diverse connections (DSP, SSP, ad exchanges, publishers, agencies and advertisers) that interact in real time. The connections are not necessarily direct and are potentially anonymous. This creates conditions for lack of visibility and transparency, which can lead to fraud in extreme cases.

The solution is ad and traffic compliance. It’s a prudent strategy to have an always-on approach to combating ad fraud, led by experienced people who are empowered by sophisticated technology. Adding human intervention to machine-led safeguards allows companies to discover, identify and flag misrepresented inventory. It also helps us identify technology that may be exploiting vulnerabilities in newer ways.