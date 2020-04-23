"The planner is almost a marketing resource for the brand"

From a media spend perspective, which product groups do you suppose will be most affected by the economic slowdown that has crept up on us – and least?

Telecom, definitely, as the industry is going through a very rough patch due to losses, taxation, etc. Also, the auto segment will not continue to see the momentum of spends it did in the last five to six years. FMCG will continue to spend as there will be volumes to garner. And new categories, like OTT, will also invest for higher subscriptions and eyeballs.