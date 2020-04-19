"The rural market is mirroring the urban market..."

What, in your view, was your agency’s best campaign of 2019? What about it impressed you?

I think there were three campaigns that impressed me: First, our Max Life campaign titled ‘You are the Difference’. This was impressive because it achieved all the KPIs that it set out to. Similarly, our campaigns for MagicBricks and Domino’s were also highly visible. Both these campaigns had fresh communication that the audience needed to see – and, indeed, they did see it.