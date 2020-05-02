"The world is becoming too logic driven – we need people who can create magic too"

The last few years have seen a lot of interest and investment around owning consumer data, particularly the kind that’s enabled through digital media. While data is important, marketers are losing the art of delivering a great message. Though super-targeting excites marketers, if this ‘personalisation at scale’ is not backed by creativity, then it won’t solve problems. Targeting and personalisation have been embraced to such an extent that good old creativity has taken a backseat. It needs to be brought to the forefront again.

In many categories, as consistently evidenced by good research, it's clear that light buyers are more critical for brand growth. Therefore over-targeting might be harmful. Also, relevant messages need to be crafted using the right context. The big opportunity is to understand how context impacts behaviour. In sum, take more risks, be creative, don’t over-target, and try to understand the context before delivering any message.