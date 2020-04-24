“There’s no economic slowdown – it’s temporary sluggishness"

2020 is going to be a landmark year because it’s the first time we, as an industry, will cross the $10 billion mark. It’s also the first time digital will become bigger than print. In India, we never thought this would happen. For the first time, more than 30 per cent of all digital advertising spends will be on mobile. Voice, video and vernacular are the three thrust areas for Indian advertising.

I’m concerned that we’re not attracting and retaining the right kind of talent. The quality of people coming in is worse than the quality of people going out. As agencies, our focus has always been on poaching talent from each other, instead of attracting the right type of talent into the industry in the first place.