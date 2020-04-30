“Thinking is completely missing today; everyone is driven by numbers”

What, in your view, was your agency's best campaign of 2019? What about it impressed you?

That would definitely be our campaign for Polycab wires, which ran during the IPL, and across high impact properties on leading GECs. We also had prime-time sponsorship and logo visibility on leading news channels through the year.

The media team that strategised this pan-India campaign did impressively well by buying and implementing everything within the stipulated budget. We had a clear-cut mass focus, and our regional emphasis helped us cover a large volume of our TG. Further, brand integrations and reality TV shows helped boost reach and recall. The proposition 'savings in electricity' was distinct and well enacted by a talented cast, including Paresh Rawal.