"This year will be tougher than 2019"

What, in your view, was your agency's best campaign of 2019? What about it impressed you?

Early last year we won Spotify; the global music streaming service wanted to enter India, with a mix of Indian and international music, with over 40 million songs. We made the simple yet decisive call to go with an audience-first approach, leveraging data to identify a personalised connection with content, and eventually linking it to every single instance in the consumer's life.

We used neuro-imaging techniques coupled with mind-and-mood studies to co-relate music content with finely split user micro-moments, thus moving seamlessly from mass to individual content. With over 1,000+ micro-moments mapped across over three billion playlists, we personalised content at an unprecedented scale, through our People-Place-Moments (PPM) framework.